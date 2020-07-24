England vs West Indies 3rd Test Live Streaming

After squaring the series at Manchester, England have the momentum in their favour and would look to take the lead at the same venue. The Test would also hold interest because Jofra Archer – who was not picked for the second Test – is going to make a comeback. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the eng vs wi match being played?

In order to avoid players traveling, the third Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. The same venue for the second Test.

Where can you eng vs wi watch Live Streaming of Match?

You can watch the match on SonySix HD.

Where to get live streaming of the match?

Live streaming would be available on SonyLIV.

Eng vs WI 3rd Test Weather Report

It is going to be overcast and passing showers are also expected. But rain is not expected to ruin the entire day.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Old Trafford is likely to help the pacers again thanks to the weather conditions. However, the pitch is also decent for batting if you bat like Sibley and Stokes.

Toss

Whichever side wins the toss will look to field first and make most of the overcast conditions.

Probable XI

England:

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell/Shayne Moseley, Shai Hope/Joshua de Silva, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph.

SQUADS

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

ENG vs WI Live Streaming/ ENG Live/ WI Live/ England Dream11 Team/ West Indies Cricket Score & Updates/ SonyLiv/ SonySix.