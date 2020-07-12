Former English cricketer Michael Atherton found himself on the wrong foot when he fell prey to a prank during the first Test between England and West Indies at Southampton while he was commentating. <p></p> <p></p>On July 11, which was Day 4 of the first Test - was also the day that marked the start of domestic cricket in the country. Things turned hilarious when he was tricked into reading a rude made-up name while he was commentating for Sky Sports. <p></p> <p></p>It happened when his attention caught a tweet that read that one of the bowlers had turned up with stupendous figures. The tweet read, "Unbelievable scenes for Cockermouth Cricket Club, with Hugh Jardon bowling 6 for 9!" <p></p> <p></p>After reading it aloud on-air, he realised it was fake and was a mistake made by him. Realising the mistake, he was left red-faced and left the commentary box. Former England stars Rob Key and Ian Ward, who both were in the commentary box along with Atherton, couldn't hold back their laughter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hugeass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hugeass</a> <a href="https://t.co/9od8l7PvDo">pic.twitter.com/9od8l7PvDo</a></p> <p></p> Ian Ward (@WardyShorts) <a href="https://twitter.com/WardyShorts/status/1281985776876695552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Michael Atherton on the Sky cricket commentary being duped into saying '6 for 9 by Hugh Jardon at Cockermouth' is top class," one user wrote. <p></p> <p></p>"An all-time classic on Sky Cricket. Not the game, but Michael Atherton falling for the world's oldest joke," another tweet read. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, heading into the final day, the hosts have made a great comeback and have a 170-run-lead with two wickets in hand.