Kent: After comprehensively winning the first game of the three-match ODI series, the Indian women’s cricket team is ready to face England women in the second match at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, Kent.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to clinch the series by winning the second match well. However, it won’t be an easy task for the Indian women’s cricket team as the hosts have real quality on their side.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match in India.

What date will England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will take place on September 21, Wednesday.

Where will England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, Kent.

What time will England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match begin?

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match be broadcasted?

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match live streaming?

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on Sony Liv.