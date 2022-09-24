London: The Indian women’s cricket team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series against England after comprehensively winning the second game at Kent. They will now look to give a fine farewell to veteran Jhulan Goswami who will play her last international match for India.

Harmapreet Kaur played a remarkable inning in the last match as he score a century to take India to victory. On the other hand, England will play for their pride in the last match of the series.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match in India.

What date will England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will take place on September 24, Saturday.

Where will England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match be played?

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will be played at Lord’s in London.

What time will England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match begin?

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match be broadcasted?

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match live streaming?

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on Sony Liv.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur.

England: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson Richards, Issy Wong, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier.