England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Bristol: England Women will clash against India Women in the do-or-die match, the third fixture of the T20I series on 15th September at Bristol, England. The Amy Jones-led side clinched the first match of the three-match series while the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made a comeback in the second game and levelled the series. India’s charismatic batter Smriti Mandhana showed a wonderful performance and scored 79 runs in just 53 deliveries while the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also played her crucial role in the game. India is looking forward for a win the series by getting a victory in the high-stakes 3rd T20I.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match in India.

What date will England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match be played?

England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match will take place on September 15, Thursday.

Where will England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match be played?

England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match will be played at Bristol, England.

What time will England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match begin?

England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where will England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match be broadcasted?

England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match live streaming?

England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV and Website.