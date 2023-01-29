English Allrounder Tom Curran's Cheeky Dig At Elon Musk Following Losing Blue Tick On Twitter

England bowler Tom Curran learned on Sunday that the blue tick had been removed from his official Twitter account. He had an incredible reaction to this step from the micro-blogging site. The bowling all-rounder also took a funny shot at billionaire Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, who had previously proposed paying $8 per month for the feature.

Curran has played for England in all three formats, but it has been nearly two years since he represented England on an international forum. Tom last played for England in a Twenty20 International match against Pakistan in Headingly in July 2021.

Haha just seen I've lost my blue tick too. Not that that is important! Is that the $7 Elon Musk thing? Haha that's funny. Still hate twitter. Probs not come on for ages again. Be kind on here ppl. That's all. Bye ???? Tom Curran (@TC59) January 29, 2023

He is currently participating in the UAE's newly established ILT20 league. Curran plays for Desert Vipers in the T20 tournament, and according to recent reports, Curran has indicated that he is willing to return to the national team.

"Haha just seen I've lost my blue tick too. Not that that is important! Is that the $7 Elon Musk thing? Haha that's funny. Still hate twitter. Probs not come on for ages again. Be kind on here ppl. That's all. Bye," Curran's final tweet before bidding the social media platform goodbye.

Curran for now has decided to bid Twitter goodbye for an indefinite period. However, the fans are really loving his dig at Elon Musk. The English allrounder also failed to find himself a franchise in the recent IPL auction, where his brother created history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history and joining the Punjab Kings camp for a whopping amount of 18.5 crores.