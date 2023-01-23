English Premier league 2022-23: Everton Sacks Frank Lampard After A Horror Start To The Season

New Delhi: Everton, an English Premier League club, has fired manager Frank Lampard following their current disastrous season.

Lampard, who previously managed Chelsea FC, joined Everton as manager in 2022 but has failed to deliver the expected or desired result as Everton is struggling to avoid relegation this season. Despite having many talented players, such as Jordan Pickford, Everton has failed to deliver the expected results. Only three of the club's 20 matches have resulted in a win, 11 losses, and six draws.

According to various reports and rumours, the former Argentina and Chile manager Marcelo Bielsa is most likely to succeed him.

Considered is regarded as one of the greatest Chelsea players of all time, as well as the club's all-time leading Premier League scorer. Lampard struggled at Everton as many of the club's key attackers, such as Richarlison, left in search of better opportunities.

Despite signing many young talents such as James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, and Joao Virgnia, Everton is having one of the worst seasons and is struggling to avoid relegation.

Many fans and Everton supporters are criticizing the management's move to sack him.