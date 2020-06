Enough is Enough, we Just Want Respect: Dwayne Bravo on Racism

West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo is the latest cricketer from the Caribbean to have added his voice to the ongoing debate over racism triggered after an unarmed African-American man was killed by a white police officer in the USA.

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle have also spoken about the menace of racism.

“It’s sad to see what’s going on around the world,” Bravo told former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa during an Instagram chat. “As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That’s it.”

“We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over? Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don’t want revenge, war. We just want respect. We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That’s what is most important,” he added.

West Indies’ two-time world cup winning captain Darren Sammy had earlier created flutters when he claimed to have been referred to by a derogatory term during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sammy alleged that he was told that a certain word, used to mock someone with dark skin colour, meant a strong stallion and that he recently came to know about its real meaning. On Tuesday, he asked those who used that term to come out and admit their mistakes

Gayle, had earlier said that racism is prevalent in cricket as well, backing Sammy’s allegations.

“It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it’s in the game!!,” Gayle had tweeted.