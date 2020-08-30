Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan Star As England Down Pakistan In High-Scoring T20I

Skipper Eoin Morgan's blistering half-century guided England to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20 International, at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday (August 30). <p></p> <p></p>Set a target of 196, Morgan smashed 66 off just 33 balls and Dawid Malan was 54 not out as England sealed the deal with five balls remaining. <p></p> <p></p>The duo shared a partnership of 112 after the hosts had lost opener Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton off consecutive deliveries to legspinner Shadab Khan. <p></p> <p></p>With 18 needed England stuttered, losing Morgan and Moeen Ali in quick succession, but Malan saw his side home. <p></p> <p></p>"It was an outstanding game," said Morgan who was named the Player of the Match. <p></p> <p></p>"(I'm) pleased with Malan's contribution, it's good to see him bat that way. I've played a lot with him while representing Middlesex, so we know each other well." <p></p> <p></p>Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, rued the bowlers' inability to take regular wickets. <p></p> <p></p>"We couldn't bowl well. Credit to Malan and Morgan for the way they played. Got to learn a lot from the game. We need to guide the bowlers sometimes, so I'll try to sort that out," he said. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Hafeez Shines </strong> <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, got off to a good start with Babar hitting 56 off 44 in an opening stand of 72 with Fakhar Zaman (36). <p></p> <p></p>No. 3 Mohammad Hafeez carried on the momentum as the home bowlers struggled to find the right length. <p></p> <p></p>Hafeez struck four sixes in his 69 from 36 balls before falling to Tom Curran. <p></p> <p></p>Adil Rashid was the pick of the England bowlers with 2/32. <p></p> <p></p>The third and final match in the series will be held at the same venue on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: Pakistan 195/4 in 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 69, Babar Azam 56; Adil Rashid 2-32) lost to England 199/5 in 19.1 overs (Eoin Morgan 66, Dawid Malan 54*; Shadab Khan 3-34) by 5 wickets</strong>