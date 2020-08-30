Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan Star As England Down Pakistan In High-Scoring T20I

Skipper Eoin Morgan’s blistering half-century guided England to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20 International, at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday (August 30).

Set a target of 196, Morgan smashed 66 off just 33 balls and Dawid Malan was 54 not out as England sealed the deal with five balls remaining.

The duo shared a partnership of 112 after the hosts had lost opener Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton off consecutive deliveries to legspinner Shadab Khan.

With 18 needed England stuttered, losing Morgan and Moeen Ali in quick succession, but Malan saw his side home.

“It was an outstanding game,” said Morgan who was named the Player of the Match.

“(I’m) pleased with Malan’s contribution, it’s good to see him bat that way. I’ve played a lot with him while representing Middlesex, so we know each other well.”

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, rued the bowlers’ inability to take regular wickets.

“We couldn’t bowl well. Credit to Malan and Morgan for the way they played. Got to learn a lot from the game. We need to guide the bowlers sometimes, so I’ll try to sort that out,” he said.

Hafeez Shines

Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, got off to a good start with Babar hitting 56 off 44 in an opening stand of 72 with Fakhar Zaman (36).

No. 3 Mohammad Hafeez carried on the momentum as the home bowlers struggled to find the right length.

Hafeez struck four sixes in his 69 from 36 balls before falling to Tom Curran.

Adil Rashid was the pick of the England bowlers with 2/32.

The third and final match in the series will be held at the same venue on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain.

Brief scores: Pakistan 195/4 in 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 69, Babar Azam 56; Adil Rashid 2-32) lost to England 199/5 in 19.1 overs (Eoin Morgan 66, Dawid Malan 54*; Shadab Khan 3-34) by 5 wickets