ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips English T20 Blast Match: Captain, Vice-captain – Essex vs Hampshire, Today’s Playing 11s, Team News From County Ground at 11 PM IST June 11 Friday

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 English T20 Blast

Essex vs Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 English T20 Blast Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ESS vs HAM at County Ground, Chelmsford

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 has Essex taking on Hampshire at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday. Essex got off to a fine start in the T20 Blast earlier in the week with a stunning win over Somerset. Essex have a good squad capable of extending their winning run at home. Hampshire, despite boasting a star-studded batting unit, came up short against Kent on the opening day of the T20 Blast 2021. They will be looking to get off the mark in the T20 Blast with a win over Essex.

TOSS: The Dream11 English T20 Blast toss between Essex and Hampshire will take place at 11:00 PM IST June 11.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground.

ESS vs HAM My Dream11 Team

M Pepper, J Vince, D Short, T Westley, S Northeast, J Neesham, S Harmer, C Wood, J Porter, M Crane and S Cook

Captain: J Vince. Vice-captain: J Neesham

ESS vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

Essex

Adam Wheater (wk), Tom Westley, Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Sam Cook and James Porter

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D’Arcy Short, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Mason Crane, Chris Wood and Brad Wheal

ESS vs HAM Squads

Essex

Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter, Robin Das, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Tom Scriven, Brad Taylor

