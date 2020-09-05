ESS vs KET Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Essex vs Kent English T20 Blast 2020 Match At The Oval, London, September 5, 5:35 PM IST Saturday

ESS vs KET Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The English T20 Blast 2020 game between Yorkshire and Durham on Friday (September 4) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, Yorkshire posted a mammoth 198/3 courtesy Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 85. In response, Durham lost wickets at crucial intervals and were bowled out for 169 in 19.1 overs, losing by 29 runs. For Yorkshire, skipper David Willey and Josh Poysden took three wickets each.

ESS vs KET TOSS TIME: 5:05 PM IST

Match Starts At: 5:35 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London

ESS vs KET My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Adam Wheater

Batsmen – Zak Crawley (vc), Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ryan ten Doeschate, Jordan Cox

Allrounders – Alex Blake, Paul Walter, Cameron Delport

Bowlers – Fred Klaassen, Simon Harmer, Matthew Quinn

Essex vs Kent Full Squads

ESS: Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Michael-Kyle Pepper

KET: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Jordan Cox (wk), Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Calum Haggett, Marcus O’Riordan, Oliver Robinson

