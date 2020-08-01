<h2>Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>ESS vs KET Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Kent at Chelmsford at 3:30 PM IST Saturday August 1:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between <strong>Essex vs Kent</strong> will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Chelmsford</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper</strong> Ollie Robinson <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen</strong> Sir Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Daniel Bell-Drummond <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders</strong> <strong>Darren Stevens (C)</strong>, Simon Harmer, <strong>Tom Westley (VC)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong> Matt Quinn, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Jamie Porter <p></p><h2>Probable Playing XI</h2> <p></p><strong>Essex:</strong> Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Aaron Beard/Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kent:</strong> Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald. <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Essex:</strong> Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (C), Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer, Matt Quinn, Aaron Beard/Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard/Aron Nijjar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kent:</strong> Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson (WK), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Marcus O'Riordan, Ivan Thomas. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ ESS Dream11 Team/ KET Dream11 Team/ <b>Essex</b> Dream11 Team/ <b>Kent</b> Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>