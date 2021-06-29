ESS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Essex vs Somerset Dream11 County Ground, Chelmsford

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 English T20 Blast

Essex vs Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ESS vs SOM at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: In the 84th match of the Dream11 English T20 Blast tournament, Essex will take on Somerset at County Ground, Chelmsford on Tuesday. The Dream11 English T20 Blast ESS vs SOM match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 29 Tuesday. Essex have played nine games so far and have won just three out of them. Meanwhile, their opponents, Somerset have played eight matches and won four out of them. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 English T20 Blast toss between Essex and Somerset will take place at 11.00 PM IST.

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

ESS vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Keeper Tom Banton (C), Adam Wheater

Batsmen Dan Lawrence, Devon Conway, Will Smeed

All-rounders Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Neesham, Simon Harmer (VC)

Bowlers Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook

ESS vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

Essex: Simon Harmer (C), William Buttleman, Samuel Cook, Dan Lawrence, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller, Jack Brooks

ESS vs SOM Squads

Essex: Simon Harmer C), William Buttleman, Samuel Cook, Dan Lawrence, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater, Aaron Beard, Nick Browne, Robin Das

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller, Jack Brooks, Steve Davies, Tom Abell, Ned Leonard

