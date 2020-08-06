Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has called for observing strict guidance to the BCCI SOP for the IPL in UAE saying even one positive coronavirus case could prove disastrous for the league. The Indian cricket board has prepared an exhaustive 16-page SOP for the safe conduct of IPL this year in the wake of the health crisis.

As part of the SOP, everyone including team owners, cricketers, support staff and their families will have to remain in a bio-secure bubble.

However, the recent discussions have revolved more around the suspension of IPL title sponsorship of Chinese mobile maker VIVO for the upcoming season that will get underway from September 19.

Wadia feels that the speculations should stop and the owners are only worried about the safely of everyone involved during the event.

“There is much speculation going on. I think it is ridiculous,” Wadia told news agency PTI. “The only thing we (team owners) know is that the IPL is happening. We are very concerned about the safety of the players and all others involved. Even if there is one case, the IPL could be doomed.”

Wadia himself isn’t travelling to the UAE for the season. “We have to adjust and acclimatise to the (bio-secure) environment. One case could kill the IPL. Extraneous circumstances require ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” he said.

After the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Eastern Ladakh in June, a wave of boycotting Chinese products swept through the country and because of that BCCI and VIVO have suspended their ties.

“I don’t know what the BCCI has decided on title sponsorship. All the team owners had a productive meeting and are on the same page to make IPL a success. We need to support the BCCI and will be meeting again soon,” he said.

Wadia claimed that the sponsors will be foolish to be not part of the season this year as it will be the most watched ever.

“All the sponsors are going to negotiate hard but I will change my name if it is not the most watched IPL ever. It will be the best ever IPL. You mark my words. Sponsors would be foolish not to be part of IPL this year,” he said.

“It would be a wrong commercial decision on their part to not be a part of the IPL. I truly believe that if I was a sponsor, I would be jump right in,” he added.