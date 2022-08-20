Rotterdam: Pakistan is currently playing the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series. The visitors have won the series after winning the first two games. They were challenged by the hosts in the first match but cruised to a comprehensive win in the second ODI by seven wickets. After the emphatic win, Babar Azam spoke about Pakistan’s performance in the match. However, he was targeted by the trolls for his poor English.

Social media trolling has become a new norm and no celebrity has been able to escape it and Babar was no exception. A few people laughed at Babar fumbling and not speaking fluently, but they should remember that he is there to play cricket and not do speak top-notch English. Scoring runs for the team is more than enough and Babar Azam has been doing that with great consistency.

He is one of the greatest batters of the modern era and currently sits at the helm of the points table in ODI and T20I rankings. He is also only behind Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne in Test rankings. His remarkable consistency as helped Pakistan rise as one of the strongest teams in world cricket.

In the last nine ODI innings, Babar has scored four centuries and four half centuries. If people can ignore that and troll him for not speaking fluent English, then they should probably stop watching cricket and turn to Hollywood movies for Entertainment. Cricket is a gentlemen’s game and people need to give players the respect they deserve.

Even Sarfaraz used to speak better english than Babar Azam? pic.twitter.com/mvK4S701J3 Vaibhav Ingale (@itzvri45) August 18, 2022

Even i can speak better English than Babar Azam.@babarazam258 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/p5UHxck1UE Over Thinker Lawyer ?? (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) August 19, 2022

Babar Azam’s cricket skills = ?? Babar Azam’s English = ?? Yash ?? (@iamweiird) August 19, 2022