India Under 19 head coach couldn t be more proud of the way his boys have performed in the World Cup. On Sunday, India will be chasing a record fifth Under-19 World Cup title in the final against Bangladesh and as Mhambrey puts is, it s a culmination of hard work put in by everyone involved.

“Everyone here has worked hard to reach this day, to be in the final of the World Cup. Everyone here has been working together for the past one-and-a-half years to reach here. We want to experience this, let the boys enjoy it. Life ahead will be more challenging,” Mhambrey told The Indian Express.

The final promises to be the biggest match of the tournament, despite the fact that India played Pakistan in the semi-finally, a match that is always high on emotions for the two teams. Mhambrey had pointed out the importance of treating the Pakistan game like any other and the coach insists that the policy hasn t changed for the summit clash either.

“Thankfully our big hype game is over vs Pakistan. We want to take this like any other game. There was a lot of talk going around then and it s natural that people will talk about it wherever we go. Especially with regard to the Pakistan game. Be it friends, family, social media, no one could run away from it. The importance of the game made it more special. We all said that we till treat it as any other game. Not think too much and keep our focus on the process,” Mhambrey said.

“Same is with the final, we will have to treat this game as any other game. The players experienced the India vs Pakistan game atmosphere. It s once in a lifetime, and that too in a World Cup. We don t want players to play with emotion. The support staff ensured not to hype up this game, and even (Rahul) Dravid sent a small video before the game. One can t play cricket with emotion.”

India have won all their matches en route to the World Cup final, the most convincing being the semifinal, where India chased down Pakistan s 172 and won the match by 10 wickets. Mhambrey credited the players, their efforts and the great Rahul Dravid s contribution for ensuring the players came through the ranks well.

I thought, 250 would have been a good target in the last game. The chase looked easy but it wasn t. Credit should go to both the openers who made it look so easy. At the same time, a lot of hard work has gone in, in terms of fitness, planning and scheduling. The boys came into the World Cup with decent preparation and a lot of credit should go to Dravid,” said the coach.

Over the years, numerous members of India s Under 19 World Cup winning squad have gone on to achieve wonderful things at the international level. The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli went on to become India s biggest match-winners, whereas last edition s winners (2018), Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill have already represented the senior team. Mhambrey highlighted the importance of this final preparing the youngsters for the challenge ahead.

“We always do, we make them realise what lies ahead. The best person to speak to them is Dravid, everyone listens to him. We have touched upon hard realities and what lies ahead post under-19. The challenges players will face once they go from here. Not everyone will play for India and not everyone will be part of a World Cup team. Under-19 is not the end of the world, players can still represent the national team if they do well in domestic cricket. We discussed this at length,” he said.

“Every boy who has made it to the team is talented and I think we have talent in plenty. It s hard to pinpoint but we have a serious bunch of talent in India. I hope everyone will prosper going from here.”