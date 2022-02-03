<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former cricketers Madan Lal, Michael Vaughan and Aakash Chopra lauded India's young cricketers after they defeated Australia by 96 runs as India reached their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final. <p></p> <p></p>The Yash Dhull-led side registered a brilliant victory over the three-time winners Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will now face England in the final on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Madan Lal congratulated the India U19 side for their performance. "Congratulations #IndiaUnder19 team on reaching the Under-19 World Cup Final. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaUnder19?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndiaUnder19</a> team on reaching the Under-19 World Cup Final. Well played <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yashdhull?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yashdhull</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShaikRasheed?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShaikRasheed</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a></p> <p></p> Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) <a href="https://twitter.com/MadanLal1983/status/1489066037450801152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Well played #yashdhull #ShaikRasheed @BCCI," Lal tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>Former England skipper Michael Vaughan showered praise on captain Yash, who became only the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to register a ton in the U19 World Cup. He slammed a run-a-ball 110. <p></p> <p></p>"India U19s batting looked high class The future looks secured for the Indian Team... Yash Dhull looks exceptional," <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">England v India Final !!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWC2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWC2022</a></p> <p></p> Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1488943181718765579?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan tweeted. <p></p> <p></p>Former India opener Aakash Chopra also took to Twitter to share his view. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What an incredibly dominating performance by India U-19. Fourth consecutive final. Wow &#x1f929; And this time unlike the last few editions, our team has no first-class cricket experience (due to Covid). Let's get the &#x1f3c6; home &#x1f973;&#x1f973; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a></p> <p></p> Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1489057758456414210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"What an incredibly dominating performance by India U-19. Fourth consecutive final. Wow And this time unlike the last few editions, our team has no first-class cricket experience (due to Covid). Let's get the home #U19CWC #INDvAUS," said Chopra. <p></p> <p></p>India, undefeated in the tournament so far, posted a challenging 290 for 5. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.