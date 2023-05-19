Advertisement

Ex-DDCA President Mocks Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Smashed A Ton

Royal Challengers star batter Virat Kohli slammed an IPL ton after four years.

Updated: May 19, 2023 9:52 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: On Thursday, Virat Kohli smashed his sixth IPL century and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The 34-year-old right-handed batter had a horror show last year, ended his four-year wait for an IPL century and scored 100 runs from 63 balls. He has now equaled Chris Gayle's all-time record of hitting half a dozen hundreds in the world's richest franchise cricket league.

Fans, cricketers, experts, everyone is hailing Kohli for his excellent inning. On one hand there are fans who are congratulating the former India captain for his sixth 100; on the other hand, there are a few who are hillariously mocking Lucknow Super Gaints mentor Gautam Gambhir, who got into a much-talked-about fight with Virat during a match between RCB and LSG.

Ex-DDCA president, Rajat Sharma took a dig at former India cricketer. In his recent tweet, Rajat said, "Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy

@imVkohli @BCCI".

Here is the tweet:

Rift Between Rajat Sharma And Gautam Gambhir

Rajat who is also a journalist earlier had said that Gambhir is jealous of the success and fame of Virat Kohli, adding that he was being salty and ill-mannered in his heated altercation with the RCB star.

In response, Gautam Gambhir tweeted, recalling Rajat Sharma's short stint as the president of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) and his resignation. The LSG mentor called Rajat Sharma a "Bhagoda"

Gautam Gambhir tweeted: "Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing "pressure" seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! Ye Kalyug hai jaha bhagode apni adaalat chalate hai (The is Kalyug where fugitives have their own court)

 

Ex-DDCA President Mocks Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Smashed A Ton
