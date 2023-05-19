Ex-DDCA President Mocks Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Smashed A Ton

New Delhi: On Thursday, Virat Kohli smashed his sixth IPL century and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The 34-year-old right-handed batter had a horror show last year, ended his four-year wait for an IPL century and scored 100 runs from 63 balls. He has now equaled Chris Gayle's all-time record of hitting half a dozen hundreds in the world's richest franchise cricket league.

Fans, cricketers, experts, everyone is hailing Kohli for his excellent inning. On one hand there are fans who are congratulating the former India captain for his sixth 100; on the other hand, there are a few who are hillariously mocking Lucknow Super Gaints mentor Gautam Gambhir, who got into a much-talked-about fight with Virat during a match between RCB and LSG.

Ex-DDCA president, Rajat Sharma took a dig at former India cricketer. In his recent tweet, Rajat said, "Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy

