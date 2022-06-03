Ex-India Pacer Takes A Dig At Lord’s Pitch, says ‘Hell Would’ve Broken If 17 Wickets Had Fallen In India’

The much-hyped ENG vs NZ series started with an action-packed day at the Lord’s. All eyes were on England, who were playing their first game under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Stokes took over the charge of the England team from Joe Root, who stepped down as the captain following the series defeat against West Indies.

The last few months have tarnished England’s image as a formidable Test team. The Three Lions have lost series against India, New Zealand, Australia and West Indies. In fact, they have only managed to win one out of their 13 games in this World Test Championship cycle.

Meanwhile, on a typical English wicket, Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat. However, the move backfired as James Anderson and Matty Potts ran riot and bowled out New Zealand for 132, giving England a huge advantage in the match. The onus now was on the batters to take the team to a strong position. However, Kiwi bowlers, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Jamieson exposed the vulnerabilities in the England batting and reduced England to 116-7 at the end of the day’s play.

A total of 17 wickets fell on Day 1 which was completely dominated by the bowlers. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh was not impressed by the Lord’s wicket and took a dig at England cricket for producing a one-sided wicket. Ganesh added that if a similar wicket was produced in India, it would have become a big controversy.

“Had 17 wickets fallen on day-1 of a test, in India, hell would’ve broken loose by now. But this is lord’s you know,” he tweeted

Notably, England fans criticized India for overexploiting home conditions during England’s tour of India in 2020. England was comprehensively beaten on spin-friendly Indian wickets.