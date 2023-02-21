Ex-Indian Opener Backs KL Rahul After Venkatesh Prasad Takes A Dig At His Overseas Test Record

This isn't the first time Prasad and Chopra have shared different views on Rahul's lean patch.

Updated: February 21, 2023 11:03 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: KL Rahul is struggling to make big runs for quite some time now, his form continued as he was dismissed after making just 17 runs in the second Test match of the three match series between India and Australia.

Despite of his current form, he has been a regular member of the Indian team and is getting picked over players like Shubman Gill. Gill scored four centuries already, he had to sit on the bench in the first two matches of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia

After his dismissal, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad attacked him on social media and doubted the selection committee. He even challenged the perception of his overseas performance by sharing his stats.

While on the other hand former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, has come to the right-handed batter's rescue by countering Prasad's claims.

In a Tweet he backed KL Rahul by sharing his stats in SENA countries and said that it has earned him the support of the team's management.

This isn't the first time Prasad and Chopra have shared different views on Rahul's lean patch. During the second Test between India and Australia, Prasad questioned KL Rahul's selection when Akash Chopra reverted back and asked him to wait before issuing his opinion.

