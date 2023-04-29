Ex-NZ Pacer Blasts PBKS Pacer Kagiso Rabada For 'Unacceptable Behaviour' Against LSG During IPL 2023 Match

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull critised Rabada when he overstepped in the match vs LSG on Friday.

New Delhi: Superb batting show followed by collective bowling performance helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hammer Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in an IPL 2023 match at IS Bindra Stadium. With this win, LSG jumped to the second spot in the 10-team standings with 10 points in eight outings while Punjab placed sixth with eight points to their kitty.

Kagiso Rabada has been a part of Punjab Kings since last year and has picked up a couple of wickets for them but the star pacer gave 52 runs in four overs.

Rabada, who is the senior most pacer in PBKS set-up bowled two no balls and two wides to give some extra runs to LSG batters, who were already ruling the roost against Kings. He was not the one who gave extra runs, debutant Gurnoor Brar also bowled two no-balls but considering the fact that Rabada is senior pacer and the leader of the PBKS pace attack, this is something totally unacceptable.

Former New Zealand Simon Doull commented on Rabada right when he overstepped for the second time during the match om Friday.

During fifth ball of the sixteenth over, Rabada bowled a no-ball which resulted a free hit and extra run to Lucknow Super Gaints. While his next ball was a wide ball.

"This is unacceptable behaviour. You're an international bowler. He's pushing it all the time, even when he is behind he is just there by an inch," Doull, who was on commentary, said.