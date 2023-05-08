Ex-NZ Pacer Slams Shubman Gill Despite His Unbeaten 94-run Innings Against LSG

Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator, Simon Doull Criticizes Shubman Gill's Performance.

New Delhi: On Sunday, Gujarat Titans registered an impressive 227 for two against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43 balls) and Shubman Gill (94 off 51) attacked the bowling and scored 78 runs in the powerplay . While Shubman remained unbeaten.

They scored 142 runs their opening partnership in just 12.1 overs. Despite scoring second-highest individual score for Gujarat, However, former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Simon Doull criticised Gill's performance and suggested that a struggling batter should be retired.

Doull had questioned Kohli for his performance at the Chinnaswamy against the Lucknow Super Giants last month.

Here is what Simon Doull said about young batter "Shubman was getting tired. He wasn't able to hit the boundaries as much as he could. And it can happen. Listen it might be controversial, but I am waiting for the day when a bloke gets 75 or 80 off 45 balls and is cooked after the afternoon heat which is 45 degrees and hence quite can't get there so he says 'Okay Tewatia, you are out there.' Retire him out," Simon Doull said, talking to Cricbuzz.

"I am saying time and time again, milestones don't matter in this game. I know people will still say a hundred is a hundred. Yes, it is, but it's a hundred if you win. If you lose, it means jack," Simon Doull said.