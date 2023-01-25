Ex Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Indian Cricketer Pakistan Would Never Sledge
Basit Ali, a former Pakistan cricketer, said that none of his teammates ever sledged Mohammad Azharuddin, the former Indian captain when he was playing for Pakistan.
New Delhi: Basit Ali, a former Pakistan cricketer, said that none of his teammates ever sledged Mohammad Azharuddin, the former Indian captain when he was playing for Pakistan. He also mentioned the sledging strategies Pakistan used during the time he was playing for his team. Basit revealed in a recent conversation that he was instructed to sledge players like Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja to disrupt their rhythm, but that when it came to Azhar, everyone had a great deal of respect for him, so none of his superiors on the team ever asked him to sledge Azhar. "Before every India match, I was given the responsibility to sledge the Indian players. I was told to disturb Sachin (Tendulkar), Jadeja (Ajay), Sidhu (Navjot), Kambli (Vinod), but the moment Azhar bhai's name used to come, the entire team unanimously said no one would disturb Azhar bhai. I don't have words to describe the amount of respect we used to have for Azhar bhai in our dressing room," Basit said in a video on his YouTube channel that also featured Mohammad Azharuddin. "Be it Wasim (Akram) bhai, Salim Malik, Rashid Latif, Inzmam-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, they would no dare to sledge Azhar bhai. I don't think any Pakistan player ever insulted Azhar bhai," he added. When talents like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made headlines, Azhar was captain of the Indian cricket team. Basit said that Azhar sacrificed his batting position to promote the youngsters who later became legends of the sport. "Azhar bhai used to bat at No 3 and when the likes of Ganguly and Dravid came up, he started batting low down the order and gave the youngsters his slot," said Basit.
Also Read
- Ex Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Indian Cricketer Pakistan Would Never Sledge
- PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Clears His Stance On Asia Cup Controversy
- Virender Sehwag Recalls Never Heard Before Incident With Sachin Tendulkar During IND Vs PAK World Cup Match
- KL Rahul Has Found Ways To Get Out, Coaches Should Work On His Flaws: Mohammad Azharuddin
- Mohammed Azharuddin Slams KL Rahul For His Poor Consistency, Says 'Coaches Should Work On His Flaws'
Also Read More News ›
- Ex Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Indian Cricketer Pakistan Would Never Sledge
- PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Clears His Stance On Asia Cup Controversy
- Virender Sehwag Recalls Never Heard Before Incident With Sachin Tendulkar During IND Vs PAK World Cup Match
- KL Rahul Has Found Ways To Get Out, Coaches Should Work On His Flaws: Mohammad Azharuddin
- Mohammed Azharuddin Slams KL Rahul For His Poor Consistency, Says 'Coaches Should Work On His Flaws'
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS