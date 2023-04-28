Ex-SL Legend Reserves Ultimate Praise For Sanju Samson, Says 'He always plays for the side'
Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has reserved big words of praise for RR skipper Sanju Samson.
Sanju Samson, ??? ???? ???. ?? pic.twitter.com/GF0NxlKRb5
Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2023
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking fifty (77 off 43) followed by clinical bowling performance by Adam Zampa (3-22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-35) led Rajasthan Royals to a convincing 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Jaiswal's fifty (77 off 43) propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Jaiswal, the likes of Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15), Jos Buttler (27 off 21), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 12) contributed to the Royals' big score on a batting-friendly pitch.
They have the same number of points as second-placed Chennai and third-placed Gujarat Titans, but due to their superior net run rate in comparison with the other two, the inaugural edition winners sit at the top of the points table.
