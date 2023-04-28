Advertisement

Ex-SL Legend Reserves Ultimate Praise For Sanju Samson, Says 'He always plays for the side'

Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has reserved big words of praise for RR skipper Sanju Samson.

Updated: April 28, 2023 1:52 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Former Sri Lanka skipper and Rajasthan Royals Director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara, praised Rajasthan's captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson by saying that the 28-year-old cricketer always plays for the side.
Addressing the team in the dressing room after the Royals second win over CSK in the ongoing IPL season, Sangakkara praised Samson's intent and unselfish play for the team.
"Skipper, thank you for going in. I think when you watch Sanju bat, one of the things that Jos has made this observation before is that he always plays for the side. It's not about the runs but it's about how he scores those. He showed the intent, he led by example. So, I thought irrespective of the runs, the tone that you set and the example that you set is great for the rest of your side to follow."

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking fifty (77 off 43) followed by clinical bowling performance by Adam Zampa (3-22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-35) led Rajasthan Royals to a convincing 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Jaiswal's fifty (77 off 43) propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Jaiswal, the likes of Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15), Jos Buttler (27 off 21), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 12) contributed to the Royals' big score on a batting-friendly pitch.

They have the same number of points as second-placed Chennai and third-placed Gujarat Titans, but due to their superior net run rate in comparison with the other two, the inaugural edition winners sit at the top of the points table.

 

