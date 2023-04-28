Ex-SL Legend Reserves Ultimate Praise For Sanju Samson, Says 'He always plays for the side'

New Delhi: Former Sri Lanka skipper and Rajasthan Royals Director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara, praised Rajasthan's captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson by saying that the 28-year-old cricketer always plays for the side.

Addressing the team in the dressing room after the Royals second win over CSK in the ongoing IPL season, Sangakkara praised Samson's intent and unselfish play for the team.

"Skipper, thank you for going in. I think when you watch Sanju bat, one of the things that Jos has made this observation before is that he always plays for the side. It's not about the runs but it's about how he scores those. He showed the intent, he led by example. So, I thought irrespective of the runs, the tone that you set and the example that you set is great for the rest of your side to follow."