Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria feels that BCCI should involve veteran MS Dhoni in the set-up to save the future of Indian cricket. Kaneria's comments came after a massive sting operation conducted by Zee News on chief selector Chetan Sharma where he blew the lid on many wrongdoings of Indian cricket. Keneria said that BCCI should fire Chetan Sharma and bring in new people on board.

"First, bring MS Dhoni on the table, have a word with him, whats his plan and how he will go as a chief selector," Kaneria said in an exclusive interaction with India.com and Cricket Country on Wednesday.

"Now is the time for BCCI Roger Binny and Jay Shah to take a very strict action and to have a new selection committee, to have new people on board. MS Dhoni, one of the fantastic cricketers, people say that the brain of MS Dhoni is amazing.

"So why not have that kind of guy in the chief selector arena or some other position to sit and monitorise the players?" asked the 42-year-old.

Kaneria believes that BCCI will not go with MS Dhoni as he is very straightforward, however, he suggested that Gautam Gambhir can be a good choice for chief selector.

"Another guy who is very strict and blunt is Gautam Gambhir. I think the stature and what attitute he (Gambhir) has and the way he deals with everyone, that type of guy they need as a chief selector," added Kaneria

Speaking about Chetan Sharma's sting operation and the details that were out in public, Kaneria said that the leaks are a massive blow to team India.

"It will be very very dangerous for team India. Unke (players) wo respect khatam ho jaegi. Agar wo ek dusre ke sath hae and wo baatein khul jaati hae, then wo team ke upar asar aati hae. (The respect between the players will be gone. If they are altogether and the inside talks come out, then that impacts the team as a whole). It will create a big blow to the Indian team," added.