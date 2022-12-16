New Delhi: England batter Dawid Malan believes that playing in UAE pitches adds quite a lot to player’s skills and also gives confidence about to approach a game in the subcontinent. The left-hander, who was a part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad last month, will be representing Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural International League T20.

“One of the beauties of playing cricket in UAE is each wicket is different,” Malan spoke exclusively to Zee News. “I have actually played quite a lot of cricket in the UAE and year to year, it’s different which is what makes it so exciting.

“I guess playing in the UAE teaches you skills to play in the subcontinent and learn your game how to play in those different conditions,” added the hard-hitting batter. The 35-year-old will be joined by a host of his fellow England teammates with Moeen Ali set to lead the side in six-team tournament.

Talking about Warriors’ chances in the tournament, Malan sounded positive and pointed out they need to win the home games to challenge for the title. “I think we have great chance. We have got unbelievable players who have played in the UAE, we have got good contingency of Afghanistan players who have played a lot in UAE.

“I think that adds a lot of experience and a gives us a great mix of players who can perform in those conditions. We need to win our home games (at Sharjah) and if we can win those, it gives us a great opportunity to get closer to the title,” added Malan.

Primarily an opener, Malan is being used by England at No.3, but would love to open the batting if given a chance in the ILT20. “I would love to, that’s what I do. I am an opening batter. I bat at No.3 for England and that’s why in every league I go to, I end up batting at No.3, 4, 5 which does get frustrating sometimes.

“In this league, hopefully, I get to open the batting and score runs and win games for us,” said Malan. The ILT20 starts on January 6 and will end on February 12.