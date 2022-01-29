New Delhi: Former India opener Arun Lal said that he is still deeply enamoured by the way former West Indies captain Sir Vivian Richards and India opener Virender Sehwag played, adding that there have been many greats that the country has seen including, Tendulkar, Gavaskar and Dravid but Sehwag was different and was an out and out match-winner. Currently the coach of Bengal, Lal further went on to pick Virat Kohli’s 141 off 175 against Australia at Adelaide in 2014 as the turning point of Indian cricket. India went on to lose that match by 48 runs but it made a huge statement.

“Somebody like a Viv Richards internationally who dominated when he played and the way he played. I am deeply enamoured with his brand of cricket,” said Lal while speaking exclusively with india.com.

“You would also be surprised how deeply enamoured I am with somebody like a Virender Sehwag. Amongst all, he was the one who was different, totally different. Otherwise, you can go with Kapil, Gavaskar, Kohli, Tendulkar and Dravid, you know. All these guys have made such huge impacts. So it is hard to choose anyone but I just find somebody different (Sehwag) who was an out and out match-winner and also VVS Laxman, you know. The impact he has had on a series and on winning a series was unbelievable,” added the former India opener.

Talking about Kohli, the 66-year-old said, “Going by just pure match winners and impact. Even Kohli comes very close. See Kohli set the trend. We don’t want to play for a draw. Earlier, the thought pattern was that first, you ensure that you don’t lose and then think of winning. But Kohli has thrown that out of the window.”

“I remember that match in Australia (Adelaide) where we lost and I think that was the turning point in Indian cricket. That requires passion, conviction and confidence in your own being and your thought process — do hell with what the rest of the world might say. Just superb,” he further said.