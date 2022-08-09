New Delhi: While it is unfair to draw parallels in any sport or in any walk of life but as humans we still have the tendency to fall for the trap. Lionel Messi is often compared to Cristiano and same is the case with Virat Kohli being compared to Babar Azam. Mithali Raj recently called it a day on her illustrious career and soon after that she was being compared to GOAT Sachin Tendulkar. The question was ‘Is Mithali Raj Sachin Tendulkar’s equivalent Women’s cricket?’

While fans have already answered that on social space as soon she announced her retirement, CricketCountry recently posed the same question for former India Women’s Cricket captain Anjum Chopra who was doing a LIVE session.

But what came next was epic!

She answered the question and how.

After trying to duck the question, Anjum finally answered. She gave the example of DRS while answering it.

“Let us purely talk about numbers, aura and stature, Anjum,” the journalist asks.

“So are you looking for a validation? So when you speak of numbers the very first column – the number of matches – that is not equal. That is like the DRS, falling outside the leg-stump. So if you are talking about numbers it gets cancelled. But yes, I do agree Mithali Raj has had a good career and a long one so kudos to her. And to compare to Sachin or Virat, I do not think there needs to be a comparison,” Anjum said in a candid interaction.