EXCLUSIVE: My Father Used To Make Me Watch Javed Miandad's Videos: Sarfaraz Khan Opens Up On His Favourite Cricketers

India stalwart Sarfaraz Khan has been on a run-scoring spree in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz has been knocking on the doors of Indian Test team for a while but he is yet to get his maiden call-up. The experts were optimistic that Sarfaraz will be given a break in the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia but the swashbuckling batter was ignored for the first two games.

However, given the purple patch the batter is going through, an India call-up doesn't seem too far away for Sarfaraz. In an exclusive interview with Cricket Country, Sarfaraz opened up on his cricket heroes. When asked about his favourite cricketers, Sarfaraz named a few stalwarts of international cricket, including the former Pakistan captain, Javed Miandad.

"Mujhe to mtlb, mujhe bohot logo ki batting pasand hai. Meine Sachin sir ki performance ko dekha hai, meine virat bhai ko dekha hai, ABD ko dekha hu. Mein jb chota tha daddy mujhe Javed mia ki video dikhate the jo pakistan ke player the unke to mujhe rohit bhai ki bhi batting mujhe bohot pasand hai. In sb logo ki batting dekh kr Rohit bhai, virat bhai ki batting dekhna mujhe bohot pasand hai to mein ekdum enjoy krta hu unki batting"

"I have seen Sachin Tendulkar bat. I also love to see AB de Villiers batting. When I was young, my father used to make me watch Javed Miandad's video. I enjoy watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma a lot," said Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz also shed light on how he decided to become a cricketer. He revealed that his father wanted to be a cricketer but he couldn't pursue his dream owing to financial struggles, adding that he inspired Sarfaraz to be a cricketer.

"Mere daddy bhi cricket khelte the to kuch kami ki vjh se vo ranji trohpy probables mein ae the lekin vo bahar chale gaye Dubai, us time pr paise vgera the nai humare pass, jb vo vapis ae yaha to unki age ho gai thi. Vo sunate rehete hai abhi apni story ki mujhe bhi india khelna tha but mtlb mere pass kuch coach nahi tha, paise nahi the, mere pass time nahi bacha tha.

Meine jo jo galti ki hai, jo cheez meri life mein kami rh gai hai tum usko nahi kro isliye mein itna chillata hu, taki tum apni life mein age brho, vo hi sb cheez jb meine suna ki meine ab cricket khelna hai aur sirf cricket hi khelna hai."

(My father used to play cricket and was even selected in Ranji probable but he had to leave the sport owing to financial struggles. He always used to tell me his story that he wanted to play for India but couldn't as he didn't have money. He motivated me to pursue my dreams after which I decided that I only wanted to be a cricketer.)