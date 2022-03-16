New Delhi: Gujarat Titans, one of the two new franchises, have invested heavily on Indian all-rounders in this year’s IPL mega auction. Leg spin all-rounder from Haryana, Rahul Tewatia, features in the list and that too at a staggering bid of 9 crore and deservingly so after his heroics with the bat against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020.

Tewatia does not mince his words at all when asked about that match against Punjab Kings. “Aisa koi plan toh nahi tha ki ek over mein 5 chhakke marne hain, crease par tha toh socha match khatam kar ke hi bahar jaunga. (There was no such plan to hit 5 sixes and all. I was at the crease for a long time and wanted to finish the innings myself.)” said Rahul Tewatia in an exclusive interview with india.com.

Tewatia also heaped huge praises on Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. When asked about his expectation from Pandya, who will the lead Titans this year, the all-rounder said, “Kaafi exciting hai Hardik Pandya – the captain ke under khelna. wo ek main player rahe hai – India ke liye, Mumbai indians ke liye, badhiya experience rahega. (It will be exciting to play under Hardik Pandya – the captain. He has been a mainstay for India and Mumbai Indians for a long time. It will be a nice experience for us players.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia20)

Being a leg spinner, Tewatia has always idolized Australian spin wizard Shane Warne. The untimely death has been a shocker for Tewatia as he recalls his interactions with him in the Rajasthan Royals camp. “Kaafi saari memories jab main Rajasthan Royals ke sath tha. Bohot kuch seekha unse on the ground.. cricket se related. Jab news mili unke baare mein toh shock laga tha. Bohot kuch seekha unse. (I have a lot of memories of Shane Warne when I was with Rajasthan Royals. Learnt a lot from him and so when I got the news, I was shocked.)”