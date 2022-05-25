<strong>TATA IPL 2022, Eden Gardens Kolkata:</strong> <strong>Gujurat Titans</strong> came up with the goods against <strong>Rajasthan Royals</strong> in <strong>Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022</strong> at the <strong>Eden Gardens, Kolkata</strong> on Tuesday. With that win, Titans have now booked their place in the final and wait for the winner of the <strong>Qualifier 2</strong> to be played on the <strong>27th May, 2022</strong> at the <strong>Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>But before the Qualifier 2, there is a Eliminator match scheduled to be played between <strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore</strong> and <strong>Lucknow Super Giants</strong> at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winner of which will go to play in <strong>Qualifier 2</strong>. <strong>Rajasthan Royals</strong> having lost the Qualifier 1 against <strong>Gujarat Titans</strong> will get one more roll of the dice and will play the winner of the <strong>Eliminator</strong> in Qualifier 2. <p></p><h2>So Why does the loser of Qualifier 1 play in Qualifier 2 in the Indian Premier League?</h2> <p></p>The <strong>Indian Premier League (IPL)</strong> is a very long season played across two months with each team playing <strong>14 matches</strong> in the league phase. The playoffs or the knockout stages of the tournament has been designed in such a way that it rewards <strong>consistentcy</strong>. It takes care of <strong>one bad day</strong> that knocks a good team out of the tournament, even more so when you have finished at the <strong>top of the table</strong> or come close second. <p></p> <p></p>The team which has played well in the league phases and qualified to the playoffs as the top two teams in the points table gets another shot at the title even if they lose the first Qualifier. This is only fair and it eliminates any stroke of luck by virtue of which you win the title. <p></p> <p></p>The team that plays consistently over a period of two months gets their hands on the title. The winner of the Indian Premier League is without a doubt the best team in the tournament.