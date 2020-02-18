India captain Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude and thanked his Instagram family shortly after hitting 50 million followers on the social media platform. Kohli became the first Indian celebrity to have achieved the following of more than 50 million users on Instagram and the 31-year-old said he was pleased to have received such enormous amount of love and support.

“Hi guys, so we’ve reached 50 million on Instagram,” Kohli said in his latest video post. “It’s quite surreal; to know so many people love and support me and they admire what I do. So yeah, I’m feeling very grateful, thankful. God’s been kind and thank you so much for the love and support over so many years. I really, really appreciate it.”

Kohli has established a massive fan following worldwide. The number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman, is also an active user of Instagram and is frequently seen sharing photos and videos with his fans. So far Kohli has registered 931 posts including his latest video post. The comment sections of his posts too draw plenty of reactions. The swashbuckling batsman has also plenty of brand endorsements which he amplifies on his social media platforms.

In the list of Indians with most followers on Instagram, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra takes the second spot with 49.8 million followers while her contemporaries, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are in the third position and fourth position respectively with 44.1 and 43 million followers respectively.

Earlier, Portugal super star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to reach the 200 million followers mark on Instagram. Only Instagram has more followers with 330M followers. The Juventus forward added yet another record to his significant haul. Ronaldo went past celebrities such as Musician Ariana Grande, Actor and professional wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, TV personality Kylie Jenner and fellow footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In December, Kohli toppled Bollywood star Salman Khan to take the pole position in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List becoming the first cricketer in history to top the list. Kohli, who was at No. 2, last year has earned Rs 252. 72 crore between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019 through BCCI’s match fee, endorsements and Instagram posts.

Earlier this month, Kohli topped the list of the country’s most powerful celebrities based on brand values in a study conducted by a is a multinational consultancy firm based in New York City, Duff & Phelps.

According to their study, Kohli’s brand value rose by 39 percent to USD 237.5 million (mn) in 2019, making this the third consecutive year that the 31-year-old has topped the list. Second on the list in Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar with a brand value of USD 104.5 mn, at a growth of 55.3 percent but it is still less than half of what Kohli’s brand valuation is.