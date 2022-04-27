RCB vs RR, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis remains optimistic that star player Virat Kohli will come good at some point of time in IPL 2022 and that he is not too concerned about it as great players go through such phases, adding that opening the batting for RCB may get the best of former RCB captain.

“That’s what we discussed after the last game, trying to get the best out of him (Kohli). Great players go through these things. Great players go through phases like this.” said du Plessis after the match.

“We wanted him to get in straight away so that he doesn’t sit on the sidelines and think about the game. He is a great player and we still back him to turn it around and hopefully, it’s around the corner. It’s a game of confidence,” added the RCB captain.

Talking about the dropped catch of Riyan Parag that might have cost RCB the match, du Plessis conceded that it did have an impact on the match.

“It’s pretty similar to the previous game we played, there is a little bit of inconsistent bounce. We gave 20 runs too many and the dropped catch (of Parag) cost us 25. 140 was a par score on that pitch,” explained du Plessis.

“That’s the thing we need to fix (on the top-order batting). The basics of the game don’t change. You needed someone in the top four to bat through and we have not done it. We have to try to change the batting order and see if that works. We have to try and play positively,” he further added.