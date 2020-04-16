Former Pakistan cricketers - Danish Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal got into a heated banter on Twitter over a cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan which was shared by former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara. In the video shared by Lara, he is smashing Kaneria after the Pakistan bowler tries to sledge the West Indian. <p></p> <p></p>Seeing Kaneria sledging Lara, Iqbal, who was the 12th man for that match, recalled how Kaneria was getting smashed all around the ground by the left-handed West Indian who went on to smash a hundred. <p></p> <p></p>"I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred... defiantly a dumb ass sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared", he wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I still remember this match as a 12man &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; and was just watching the sixes going in the stands &#x1f648; in his 200 double hundred... defiantly a dumb ass sledge &#x1f644; by Kaneria to the king <a href="https://twitter.com/BrianLara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrianLara</a> and than later Kaneria himself got scared &#x1f4a8;&#x1f923; <a href="https://t.co/rUYVxZkqoH">https://t.co/rUYVxZkqoH</a></p> <p></p> Faisal Iqbal&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0;&#x1f3cf; (@FaisalIqbalCric) <a href="https://twitter.com/FaisalIqbalCric/status/1249721808951160834?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Responding to Iqbal, Kaneria asked Iqbal to look at his stats and also mention the number of matches the leg-spinner won for his country. <p></p> <p></p>"Look who is talking about cricket ???? Please check you stats first. ???? Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot." he wrote.

This did not go down well with Iqbal, who accused Kaneria of fixing matches and being a liar. I respect him a lot. <a href="https://t.co/4eEMyjYvbb">https://t.co/4eEMyjYvbb</a> <p></p> <p></p> Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) <a href="https://twitter.com/DanishKaneria61/status/1250330544761495554?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>This did not go down well with Iqbal, who accused Kaneria of fixing matches and being a liar. <p></p> <p></p>"Better than a FIXER and a LIAR stats..???? who sold his ????soul for year's in GREED ???????????????????? and now trying to gain a FAKE sympathy by playing Religion card 24/7????!! Proudly wore ???????????? this on my chest and proud of my all around stats&#x263a;&#xfe0f;at least they are CLEAN!!", his response read. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Better than a FIXER and a LIAR stats..&#x1f60f; who sold his &#x1f5a4;soul for year's in GREED &#x1f4b5;&#x1f4b4;&#x1f4b8;&#x1f4b0;&#x1f4b7; and now trying to gain a FAKE sympathy by playing Religion card 24/7&#x1f923;!! Proudly wore 🇵🇰💚 this on my chest and proud of my all around stats☺️at least they are CLEAN!!

Referring to Iqbal as an 'attention seeker', Kaneria said he was proud to be a Pakistani in his reply to being called a fixer and a liar.