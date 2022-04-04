<strong>IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: </strong>Two debutants for <strong>Punjab Kings</strong> <strong>Vaibhav Arora</strong> and <strong>Jitesh Sharma</strong> stole the show in their win against defending champions <strong>Chennai Super Kings</strong> on Sunday. In a post-match interaction between Arora and Sharma, uploaded on the <a href="https://www.iplt20.com/video/41976/in-focus-pbks-star-debutants--vaibhav-arora-and-jitesh-sharma">IPL website</a>, both the players looked at ease and seemed to be enjoying each other's success. <p></p> <p></p><strong>PBKS wicket-keeper</strong> Jitesh was picked up by Punjab because of his ability to hit big sixes and the <strong>28-year-old</strong> showed exactly why he had that reputation in domestic cricket. <p></p> <p></p>When being asked about the same by Vaibhav, the <strong>Vidarbha cricketer</strong> said, "This is because of hard work. Also because of the camp, we had for practice. I was following my instincts and the result is there to see." <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, the <strong>24-year-old fast bowler</strong> who also made his debut in the <strong>IPL</strong> along with <strong>Jitesh</strong> was also one of the top performers with the ball in hand against <strong>CSK</strong>. When being asked about how it felt to play his debut match, the former <strong>Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)</strong> bowler said, "There was a bit of pressure because it was my debut match but there was this belief that I have done it before and when it came down to executing it, I did that." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Impressive debuts &#x1f44f; <p></p>Terrific shot-making &#x1f4a5; <p></p>Spot-on DRS call &#x2705;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PBKS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PBKS</a>' star debutants Vaibhav Arora and <a href="https://twitter.com/jiteshsharma_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jiteshsharma_</a> recap <a href="https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PunjabKingsIPL</a>'s dominating victory against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a>. &#x1f44d; &#x1f44d; - By <a href="https://twitter.com/RajalArora?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RajalArora</a></p> <p></p>Full interview &#x1f4f9; &#x1f53d; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvPBKS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvPBKS</a> <a href="https://t.co/52QRXJsC8Y">https://t.co/52QRXJsC8Y</a> <a href="https://t.co/85ayB3hZ8X">pic.twitter.com/85ayB3hZ8X</a> <p></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1510831749294485510?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Sharma was spot on in taking the review against former <strong>CSK skipper MS Dhoni</strong> when nobody in the team had even appealed for the caught behind down the leg-side. Talking about the incident, the <strong>PBKS wicket-keeper</strong> said, "I knew that sound was of wood. So I relied on my instincts and went running straight to Mayank (b<em>hai</em>) and told him to take the review." <p></p> <p></p>The review left Vaibhav mighty impressed and he could not help but acknowledge the fact that it was a brilliant review. <p></p> <p></p>"Fan ban gaya tera. Woh jo tune review liya aur wo out nikla. (I became your fan today. You took the review and it turned out to be out," <strong>Vaibhav told Jitesh</strong> while talking about the incident.