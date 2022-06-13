Fans at Barabati Stadium Sing ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ After IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Watch Video

New Delhi: The second T20I between India and South Africa didn’t go in the hosts’ favour as a blazing knock by Heinrich Klaasen (81 off 46) helped the Proteas to a win by four wickets. India batters were bamboozled by disciplined South Africa bowlers as the team could only manage 149-6 in their 20 overs. The target was not a big one, especially considering the fact that South Africa chased 212 in the previous match. However, a sensational spell by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-13) kept India in the hunt.

South Africa kept losing wickets regularly, but Klaasen stood firm at the other end and ensured a 2-0 lead for South Africa in the series. Klaasen replaced Quinton de Kock in the team and made most of the opportunity.

Meanwhile, the match witnessed a beautiful moment when fans at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack lit up their flashlights and sang Maa Tujhe Salam and Vande Mataram, creating a goosebump moment. Watch the video.

Crowd sang “Maa Tujhe salam” during the 2nd T20 at Cuttack – beautiful.pic.twitter.com/0C1n21wYIF Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 12, 2022

With 2-0 down in the series, India will have to turn the tables pretty quickly as they now need to win all their remaining games to emerge victorious in the series. The caravan will now move to Visakhapatnam for the third T20I on June 14.

Team India has a lot of issues to fix ahead of the third T20I. The bowlers, barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have failed to make an impact, and Rahul Dravid along with the think tank will have to come up with better plans to restrict the Proteas’ batting. Rishabh Pant also has to be proactive as a leader and use his resources better.