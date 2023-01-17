Fans Flood Twitter As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Another Century Following Recent Selection Snub

Sarfaraz khan scores another century in Ranji trophy. Let's see how long @BCCI can ignore him. Keep your heads up champ! @mufaddal_vohra

Another 100* for Sarfaraz Khan today. Has been scoring truckload of runs in Ranji (career avg above 80 behind only Bradman). But SKY gets a Test spot because of his T20I form despite an avg record in FC cricket. Seems like a bad process even if eventual outcome turns out fine. pic.twitter.com/VeVSSB2w4B