Fans Flood Twitter As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Another Century Following Recent Selection Snub

Another 100* for Sarfaraz Khan today. Has been scoring truckload of runs in Ranji (career avg above 80 behind only Bradman). But SKY gets a Test spot because of his T20I form despite an avg record in FC cricket. Seems like a bad process even if eventual outcome turns out fine. pic.twitter.com/VeVSSB2w4B

Sarfaraz Khan smashed another Ranji trophy century in the ongoing match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. The century came after Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a spot for himself in the test squad announced by BCCI for Border Gavaskar Trophy. His knock was also a crucial one as Mumbai lost their first 4 wickets on the score of 66 runs. Then Sarfaraz Khan came to the rescue and helped his team recover from those early blows. Sarfaraz Khan has 100 plus average in the last three Ranji Trophy seasons and he continues to perform with great intent.Sarfaraz has scored 10 centuries and 5 fifties in his last 25 Ranji Trophy innings and also has the second-highest first-class average in the world after Aussie legend Sir Donald Bradman. Even Mumbai's coach Amol Muzumdar gave him a standing ovation and took his hat off for appreciating another great knock from the youngster.