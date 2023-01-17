Fans Flood Twitter As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Another Century Following Recent Selection Snub
Sarfaraz Khan smashed another Ranji trophy century in the ongoing match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. The century came after Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a spot for himself in the test squad announced by BCCI for Border Gavaskar Trophy.
New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan smashed another Ranji trophy century in the ongoing match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. The century came after Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a spot for himself in the test squad announced by BCCI for Border Gavaskar Trophy. His knock was also a crucial one as Mumbai lost their first 4 wickets on the score of 66 runs. Then Sarfaraz Khan came to the rescue and helped his team recover from those early blows. Sarfaraz Khan has 100 plus average in the last three Ranji Trophy seasons and he continues to perform with great intent.
Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar took cap off when Sarfaraz Khan scored the hundred.He knows the pain. pic.twitter.com/hQiNUdnQL3 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2023
Amol Mazumdar takes off his hat after Sarfaraz Khan scored another ? in FC Cricket as honour ? #RanjiTrophyRajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) January 17, 2023
Sarfaraz khan scores another century in Ranji trophy. Let's see how long @BCCI can ignore him. Keep your heads up champ! @mufaddal_vohraSanjeet Mishra (@Sanjeet58290604) January 17, 2023
Sarfaraz has scored 10 centuries and 5 fifties in his last 25 Ranji Trophy innings and also has the second-highest first-class average in the world after Aussie legend Sir Donald Bradman. Even Mumbai's coach Amol Muzumdar gave him a standing ovation and took his hat off for appreciating another great knock from the youngster.
Another 100 today #RanjiTrophySarfaraz Khan in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 928 runs avg 154.66 2021-22 982 runs avg 122.75 2022-23 531* runs avg 132.75 134 in Ranji Trophy 2022 Final 127* in Duleep Trophy 2022 Final 138 in Irani Cup 2022 Final 1/2 Nabin Kumar Parida (@doctor_nabin) January 17, 2023
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Why not Sarfaraz khan?<br>Question to selection Committee</p>— muzammil sandilkar (@yestomuzammil) <a href="https://twitter.com/yestomuzammil/status/1615292422912704515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Fans have flooded Twitter for appreciating Sarfaraz Khan and questioning BCCI for not selecting him for the Indian team yet. However, it is only a matter of time before Sarfaraz Khan gets his International call up.
Another 100* for Sarfaraz Khan today. Has been scoring truckload of runs in Ranji (career avg above 80 behind only Bradman). But SKY gets a Test spot because of his T20I form despite an avg record in FC cricket. Seems like a bad process even if eventual outcome turns out fine. pic.twitter.com/VeVSSB2w4BAmit Mantri (@amitmantri) January 17, 2023
