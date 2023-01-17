Fans Flood Twitter As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Another Century Following Recent Selection Snub

Sarfaraz Khan smashed another Ranji trophy century in the ongoing match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. The century came after Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a spot for himself in the test squad announced by BCCI for Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Updated: January 17, 2023 4:09 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan smashed another Ranji trophy century in the ongoing match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. The century came after Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a spot for himself in the test squad announced by BCCI for Border Gavaskar Trophy. His knock was also a crucial one as Mumbai lost their first 4 wickets on the score of 66 runs. Then Sarfaraz Khan came to the rescue and helped his team recover from those early blows. Sarfaraz Khan has 100 plus average in the last three Ranji Trophy seasons and he continues to perform with great intent. Sarfaraz has scored 10 centuries and 5 fifties in his last 25 Ranji Trophy innings and also has the second-highest first-class average in the world after Aussie legend Sir Donald Bradman. Even Mumbai's coach Amol Muzumdar gave him a standing ovation and took his hat off for appreciating another great knock from the youngster. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Why not Sarfaraz khan?<br>Question to selection Committee</p>&mdash; muzammil sandilkar (@yestomuzammil) <a href="https://twitter.com/yestomuzammil/status/1615292422912704515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Fans have flooded Twitter for appreciating Sarfaraz Khan and questioning BCCI for not selecting him for the Indian team yet. However, it is only a matter of time before Sarfaraz Khan gets his International call up.

