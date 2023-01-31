Fans Fume As BCCI Sack Lucknow Pitch Curator After Hardik Pandya's 'Shocker' Comment

The second T20I between India and New Zealand was a rare game as it saw both teams struggle for runs. The wicket was a nightmare for the batters as they struggled to hit even one six in the game. The batting was so tough against the spinners that out of the 39.5 overs, 30 were bowled by the spinners, missing the world record by just 3 overs.

India restricted New Zealand to a mere 99 before the Kiwis made India struggle for runs. India eventually picked up a win by six wickets. Post the match, India skipper Hardik Pandya termed the Lucknow wicket 'shocking'.

"To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier," said Pandya.

As per reports, the Lucknow pitch curator was sacked after the game. Now, a report in Indian Express has revealed that the curator was asked to change the pitch days before the game by the Indian team management.

"According to the sources, the curator had prepared two black soil pitches for the game in advance. However, at the behest of a last-minute request from team management three days prior to the match, the curator had been asked to prepare a fresh pitch made of red soil instead. The new pitch could not be adequately prepared on short notice, and led to even slower conditions," said the report.

The report further stated that Sanjeev Agarwal from Gwalior has now been appointed as the curator for Lucknow keeping IPL 2023 in mind. Lucknow will be the home venue for Lucknow Super Giants.