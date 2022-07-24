WI vs IND: Fans Fume As Avesh Khan Makes ODI Debut Ahead Of Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh (Image Source: Twitter)

Trinidad: India is currently taking on West Indies in the second of the three-match ODI series. India went 1-0 up in the series after defeating West Indies in a nail-biter by 3 runs. For the second game, the team made a small change to the winning combination and brought in Avesh Khan in place of Prasidh Krishna, who went wicketless in the first game.

Avesh has represented India in T20Is and today he received his debut ODI cap. However, fans were disappointed as they felt that Arshdeep deserved a chance in the playing 11. The left-arm pacer rose to prominence after an impressive season of the IPL 2022 and then went on to deliver a brilliant performance in the first T20I, his debut for India, against England. He was not selected in the squad for the remaining two T20Is. He was in the squad for the ODI series against England but didn’t get a chance to make his debut.

 

Meanwhile, West Indies have made a great start after winning the toss in the second ODI. They are 105-1 in the 18th over at the time of writing. Shai Hope is batting on 40 while Shamarh Brooks is on 24. West Indies came very close to chasing 309 in the first game and they would be keen to win the second ODI and keep the series alive.