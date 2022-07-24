Trinidad: India is currently taking on West Indies in the second of the three-match ODI series. India went 1-0 up in the series after defeating West Indies in a nail-biter by 3 runs. For the second game, the team made a small change to the winning combination and brought in Avesh Khan in place of Prasidh Krishna, who went wicketless in the first game.

Avesh has represented India in T20Is and today he received his debut ODI cap. However, fans were disappointed as they felt that Arshdeep deserved a chance in the playing 11. The left-arm pacer rose to prominence after an impressive season of the IPL 2022 and then went on to deliver a brilliant performance in the first T20I, his debut for India, against England. He was not selected in the squad for the remaining two T20Is. He was in the squad for the ODI series against England but didn’t get a chance to make his debut.

How does Avesh Khan get a game ahead of Arshdeep? He wasn’t there in the squad against ENG? Arshdeep is going to warm the bench in every series now? And then slowly go out of the team & the management will look for a left arm pacer again in the name of variety? Rohit (@Se47367908Rohit) July 24, 2022

Not sure why they are not giving opportunity to Arshdeep.. in every tour, they are carrying him n keeping him in bench..r they insecure abt other bowlers ~ItsmeSuprat (@supratim_agt) July 24, 2022

What about A. Singh? Is he a tourist? From Ireland to England to West Indies he got one chance & he took 2 wickets. Why this sort of favouritism? What will happen to his future? In 3 tour he got 1 match, why? Why Khan given chance after chance? In a placid wicket Singh better. Shankar B (@Shankar45123900) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, West Indies have made a great start after winning the toss in the second ODI. They are 105-1 in the 18th over at the time of writing. Shai Hope is batting on 40 while Shamarh Brooks is on 24. West Indies came very close to chasing 309 in the first game and they would be keen to win the second ODI and keep the series alive.