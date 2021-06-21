Southampton: After there was no play on the opening day of the WTC Final at Southampton and with bad light and rain on Day 2 and 3 not permitting full duration of overs to be bowled, fans are now lashing out at the International Cricket Council for getting the schedule wrong and the poor planning. Reports suggest that play is likely to get hampered due to rain on the remaining days of the Test as well.

Given the fact that this was the biggest ever Test and with the prospect of two best sides in the longest format going head-on, fans feel let down by the ICC and hence have taken to social media and let out their angst.

Here are some of the reactions:

#Southampton so much time & resources wasted with poor planning by #ICC #ICCWTCFinal – a Twitter user wrote.

“No play likely in Southampton today. Thank you @ICC for such a wonderful and entertaining #WTCFinal21. Thank you for selecting #England as the venue during a wet English season. You guys at ICC are genius for having such in depth knowledge of weather conditions.” – another Twitter user expressed himself.

Day 4 assam vibes in Southampton?? Credit for @ICC #ICCWTCFinal #INDvsNZ S U R Y A (@GenuineViratFan) June 21, 2021

@ICC You only have the map of UK in your atlas? Southampton weather conditions are really going straight to washout to the game. Very poor kind of choosing venues at big stages… Karan singh (@Karan__18) June 21, 2021

Irony is ICC not approving 4-day Test match format and then conducting test matches in Southampton.#INDvsNZ #WTCFinal21 #Cricket professor (@usserrrrnamee) June 21, 2021

New Zealand 101/2, trail India (217) by 116 runs | That wicket right at the end must have boosted the spirits of India. They really need to continue to make inroads as the Blackcaps only trail by 116 and have 8 wickets in hand. They would hope conditions are a lot more favourable towards their bowlers on Day 4.