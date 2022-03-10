New Delhi: India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja once again grabbed all the attention on social media, thanks to Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi who rolled his arm over in the nets but this time as a left-arm spinner. A veteran sports journalist Bharat Sundaresan posted a video on Twitter which showed Afridi bowling left-arm spin that had an uncanny resemblance with Jadeja starting from his run-up to his bowling action.

“There’s a lot of Ravindra Jadeja, just a few inches taller, about Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling left-arm spin, the bounce in the hair included,” Sundaresan had tweeted while posting the video.

There’s a lot of Ravindra Jadeja, just a few inches taller, about Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling left-arm spin, the bounce in the hair included #PakvAus pic.twitter.com/6YCI99E9VV Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 10, 2022

