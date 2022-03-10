<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India left-arm spinner <strong>Ravindra Jadeja</strong> once again grabbed all the attention on social media, thanks to Pakistan seamer <strong>Shaheen Afridi</strong> who rolled his arm over in the nets but this time as a left-arm spinner. A veteran sports journalist Bharat Sundaresan posted a video on Twitter which showed Afridi bowling left-arm spin that had an uncanny resemblance with Jadeja starting from his run-up to his bowling action. <p></p> <p></p>"There's a lot of Ravindra Jadeja, just a few inches taller, about Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling left-arm spin, the bounce in the hair included," Sundaresan had tweeted while posting the video. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There's a lot of Ravindra Jadeja, just a few inches taller, about Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling left-arm spin, the bounce in the hair included <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakvAus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakvAus</a> <a href="https://t.co/6YCI99E9VV">pic.twitter.com/6YCI99E9VV</a></p> <p></p> Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) <a href="https://twitter.com/beastieboy07/status/1501861059069632513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Reactions soon started to pour in as one fan said, "Maybe Jadeja took the wrong flight from Mohali and landed in Karachi instead of Bengaluru." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">maybe jadeja took the wrong flight &#x2708;&#xfe0f; from mohali and landed in karachi&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; instead of bengaluru&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</p> <p></p> Arpit (@Cricket4Sarcasm) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cricket4Sarcasm/status/1501861584016412672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Shaheen's bowling action in this clip is a carbon of Jadeja's action," said another fan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shaheen's bowling action in this clip is a carbon of jadeja's action</p> <p></p> Aakash (@AakashSingh64) <a href="https://twitter.com/AakashSingh64/status/1501900633859059714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He copied exactly ravindra jadeja</p> <p></p> Pikachu (@VivekParmar3) <a href="https://twitter.com/VivekParmar3/status/1501895185214713867?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"True!!! Wants to imitate #1 test all rounder," said one fan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">True!!! Wants to imitate #1 test all rounder &#x1f609;</p> <p></p> Amit Chakravarty (@amitchakravarty) <a href="https://twitter.com/amitchakravarty/status/1501888542095466501?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">that's almost an identical action</p> <p></p> BRUCE BOUDREAU SZN (@canuckdemkos) <a href="https://twitter.com/canuckdemkos/status/1501877133466947593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>'That's almost an identical action,' felt another user commenting on the same thread.