New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is going through a purple patch in international cricket. The batting maestro, who currently sits at the helm of ODI and T20I rankings and is third in Test rankings, has been piling on runs for fun for the last few years. Many experts even believe that Babar has leapfrogged Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root to create a league of his own.

Babar Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Doing his daily routine, Babar once again came to Pakistan’s rescue and played a wonderful knock of 57 to help Pakistan recover from early blows in a modest chase of 187 in the second ODI against the Dutch. He had scored 74 in the series opener. In fact, he has scored eight fifty-plus scores in his last nine ODI innings. Despite his consistent run, Babar Azam was on the target of the trolls who questioned his fitness and weight.

Babar Azam recently posted a few photos of himself and while he looked dapper in the pics, several fans felt that he has put on a few kilos and started trolling him.

Your persona makes the way ? pic.twitter.com/LKij6mJnIo Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 17, 2022

Bhai pait bahir aarha ha iss ka kuch karo.. Rohit sharma na ban jana.. Aman Ullah ???? (@AmanUll06574597) August 17, 2022

Work more on fitness if you want to play till 36-37 mate Nikhil Rajput (@wtf_nikkk) August 17, 2022

The Netherlands tested Pakistan in the first game but the Men in Green were too good in the second ODI and won the match comprehensively by 7 wickets. They will play the final ODI on 21 August before they shift the focus to Asia Cup 2022. The team will open their campaign against arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai.