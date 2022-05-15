New Delhi: Andrew Symonds, former Australian all-rounder and a key member of the One-day international Australian side that won successive World Cups died in a car crash just around midnight in Townsville, Queensland on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The cricketing fraternity was in utmost shock when the news break out and within a span of 3 months another Australian cricketer of the golden generation passed away.

Cricketers of the present and past took to social media to share their sympathies surrounding the loss of the 46-year-old Symonds. Former India international, VVS Laxman’s tweet on Symonds received negative reactions as the twitteratis wants the 47-year old to edit his tweet.

‘Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news’, wrote on Twitter. He ended his tweet with a ‘heartbreak’ emoji, followed by a ‘crying’ emoji.

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

To a common man, the tweet looks like a regular post but fans have come hard in the comments section as the ‘crying’ emoji Laxman used is actually to be ‘tears of joy’ rather than ‘tears of sorrow’, something which the former cricketer is surely unaware of.

Here are the reactions from the tweet:-

@VVSLaxman281 denotes khushi ke aansu. you dint mean that. so delete the tweet and re-post MaAg (@incoherentsazz) May 15, 2022

Change emoji sir this is crt Vamshi Viratian (@chowgani_vamshi) May 15, 2022