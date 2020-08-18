Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has reportedly bagged the sponsorship title rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League set to be played in the UAE from September 19. <p></p> <p></p>According to several media reports, Dream11 will pay Rs 250 crore for the rights and a formal announcement in this regard will be made by the BCCI later in the day. <p></p> <p></p>The other bidders for the rights were Unacademy (Rs 210 crore), Tata Sons (Rs 180 crore) and Byju's (Rs 125 crore). <p></p> <p></p><em>More to follow...</em>