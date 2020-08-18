Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has reportedly bagged the sponsorship title rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

According to several media reports, Dream11 will pay Rs 250 crore for the rights and a formal announcement in this regard will be made by the BCCI later in the day.

The other bidders for the rights were Unacademy (Rs 210 crore), Tata Sons (Rs 180 crore) and Byju’s (Rs 125 crore).

More to follow…