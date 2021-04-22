Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has claimed that it felt like home since day one at his new franchise. Bangalore broke the bank for the Australian all-rounder and bought him for Rs 14.25 crore in the IPL 2021 Auction.

Maxwell, who had failed miserably in the last season at Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), has been in great form for RCB in 2021 and slammed 176 runs in just 3 matches.

The RCB management played Maxwell at no.4 batting position in the matches so far and Maxwell has fulfiled the responsibilities so far by scoring two match-winning half-centuries.

Maxwell said that the RCB coaching staff have been supportive of him and he is having great fun in his new franchise.

“I felt like I have been right at home since day one, the coaching staff have been extremely supportive so have the players, it has been great fun so far,” Maxwell told RCB ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 22.

RCB are the only undefeated team in the league so far as they are current at the second spot on the points table with 6 points. However, RCB have a new task ahead as after playing three matches at Chepauk, they will play their next leg of games at Wankhede Stadium.

Maxwell is excited to play at the Wankhede which has witnessed several high-scoring matches in the season so far.

“The conditions are a bit different here at the Wankhede. There have been some high scores scored here, so for our batting group, it is going to be exciting if we can get going and continue to add to those high totals,” he added.

The all-rounder further talked about his role in the RCB leadership group.

“It is just about taking one of the responsibilities of Virat’s shoulders. He has got a lot of things to do out there, to sort of control what fielders need to be at what positions is one thing he does not have to worry about,” Maxwell said.