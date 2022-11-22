Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the biggest football stars and their rivalry is one of the biggest in all of sports. Both of them would be appearing in their fifth FIFA World Cup. Their recent Louis Vuitton photoshop set the internet ablaze.

Both stars came together for a pre-FIFA World Cup 2022 Shoot with Louis Vuitton and it depicted them locked in a chess battle and now the Portugal star took a more meaningful jibe at the Argentina rival Lionel Messi. He said that he plans to ‘checkmate’ Messi.

“It will be my fifth World Cup, I’m focused and extremely confident that it will go well. We’re doing checkmate in life, not just in chess. I’d like to be the one to checkmate against Messi,” Ronaldo told Louis Vuitton.

This statement came after his interview with Talk Tv, where he openly addressed his rivalry with Messi. He said “

What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football.

“As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. We share. So, I have great relationship with him. I’m not friend of him in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it’s like a teammate.”

“He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speak about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they’re from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good,” he added.

This will be the last time these icons would play and represent their countries in the FIFA World Cup. This is what makes the tournament more special.