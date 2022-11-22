Doha: Amid the ongoing controversies of the FIFA World Cup 2022, there has been another huge one coming from the Khalifa International stadium with the courtesy of National Football Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Speculations are being made that this happened due to the anti-hijab protests going on in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As of now, the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, is going through a serious and violent protest against the Anti-Hijab Movement that has been going across the whole of the Nation. It has always been a matter of serious concern for both the western as well as the south-Asian media, as the protest has taken a violent form.

According to the various sources that are covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as well as some media resources, it was observed that the National Football Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran denied singing the national anthem of their nation and chose to stay in a silent form amid the pre-national anthem ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

As per the various reports, this step was taken by the National Football Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran to lay off their support for the anti-government protests that are currently going on in Iran.

Serious violent protests emerged in the Islamic Republic of Iran amid the death of a 22-year-old girl who was killed in police custody just because she was not wearing a Hijab and was dressed in a western outfit.

It has become a matter of serious discussion now how much support these anti-hijab protests are gaining as there are already some violent clashes reported between the civilians and the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.