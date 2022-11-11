Warsaw: Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will shoulder his country’s World Cup hopes as the star name in coach Czes aw Michniewicz’s squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Michniewicz, formerly coach of Poland’s Under-21s then Legia Warsaw, announced his 26-player team on Thursday and said it was the “most important decision of my life.”

The 34-year-old Lewandowski, Poland’s record scorer with 76 goals in 134 appearances, will captain the squad as he looks to get his first goals at a World Cup.

Lewandowski failed to get on the mark in his only previous World Cup appearance in Russia in 2018, when Jan Bednarek and Grzegorz Krychowiak got the team’s only goals as Poland was eliminated from the group stage after losses to Senegal and Colombia. Poland, already eliminated, then beat Japan in its final game.

Lewandowski has not had any problems scoring for Barcelona since his summer switch from Bayern Munich, with 13 goals in La Liga and five in the Champions League.

Other notable players included in Michniewicz’s squad are Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szcz sny, Aston Villa defenders Jan Bednarek and Matty Cash, Benevento defender Kamil Glik, Pogo Szczecin midfielder Kamil Grosicki and Napoli winger Piotr Zieli ski.

“Each of these players represents such a level and such skills that I can count on them every moment,” said Michniewicz, who took over as Poland coach in January following predecessor Paulo Sousa’s decision to leave for Brazilian team Flamengo three months before Poland’s World Cup playoffs.

Michniewicz said he selected Damian Szyma ski because the squad had a “deficit of defensive midfielders” and that the AEK Athens player had been “excellent recently.”

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder missed out after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in a 0-0 draw with Norwich City just days after he helped Poland beat Sweden 2-0 in their World Cup playoff in March. A penalty from Lewandowski and another goal from Zieli ski a key player for the Napoli team currently eight points clear in Serie A were enough to book Poland’s place in the tournament.

Poland faces Chile for a final World Cup warmup on Wednesday, before opening its tournament campaign in Group C against Mexico on Nov. 22. Poland then plays Saudi Arabia four days later before a potentially decisive final game against Argentina on Nov. 30.

____

Goalkeepers: Bart omiej Dr gowski (Spezia), ukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szcz sny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszy ski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur J drzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Nicola Zalewski (Roma).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogo Szczecin), Jakub Kami ski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Micha Sk ra (Lech Pozna ), Damian Szyma ski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szyma ski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zieli ski (Napoli), Szymon urkowski (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Pi tek (Salernitana), Karol widerski (Charlotte FC)