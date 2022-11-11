FIFA 2022: Uruguay Names Suárez And Cavani For Last World Cup Campaign

Uruguay: Strikers Luis Su rez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup in Qatar after coach Diego Alonso included them in his squad named Thursday.

Su rez and Cavani, both 35, are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup. Three other veteran members of the squad were also named goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Diego God n and Mart n C ceres.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. The team’s first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on Nov. 24.

Alonso included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery.

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebasti n Sosa, (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego God n (Velez Sarsfield), Jos Mar a Gim nez (Atletico Madrid), Sebasti n Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Mart n C ceres (Los ngeles Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Mat as Vi a (Roma), Math as Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jos Luis Rodr guez (Nacional).

Midfielders: Mat as Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicol s De la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agust n Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense) and Facundo Torres (Orlando City).

Forwards: Darwin N ez (Liverpool), Luis Su rez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maximiliano G mez (Trabzonspor).