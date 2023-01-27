FIFA Annual Survey Reports Record Transfers Globally

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) published a survey report on global record transfers on January 26, 2023.

The report states that an all-time record of 71,002 transfers happened across various borders in 2022, which involved 21,764 professional players and 49,238 amateurs. The list includes both men and women.

Emilio Garcia Silvero, FIFA Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, said: "The two-year negative trend in clubs' spending on transfer fees was turned around in 2022, with last year's total outlay reaching USD 6.5 billion, an increase of 33.5% compared to 2021, yet still below the all-time high of 2019."

Global football transfers are on the rise ?? Did you know that there were more than twice as many amateur transfers as professional transfers in 2022? ? Find out more in the Global Transfer Report: FIFA (@FIFAcom) January 26, 2023

One of the most surprising facts of this survey is that the top ten player transfers alone generated 12.5% of the entire amount that was spent on transfer fees in 2022.

The English clubs topped the list as the biggest spenders in 2022. They crossed the mark of a billion for the first time and reached almost 2.2 billion, which makes it an all-time record.

South American nation Brazil has released the most players (998) in the past year.

There has been a tremendous rise in women's football as the number of transfers has almost doubled since 2018.

The number of clubs involved in international transfers also showed a drastic increase, from 410 in 2021 to 500 last year, a 22.0% increase.

Emilio Garcia Silvero presented his views on these remarkable figures as well. He said, "All of this reflects the impressive strides being taken as more and more female players continue to turn professional." Some 1,555 international transfers were recorded in 2022, an increase of 19.3% compared to the previous year, while a new high of 119 associations were involved in international transfers.